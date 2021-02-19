Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.41. 1,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,143. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $802.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.