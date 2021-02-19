Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,578,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,839,000 after purchasing an additional 972,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,149,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

