Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. 12,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,749. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 79,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

