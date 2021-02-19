ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. ITT updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.45-3.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

ITT traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,839. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

