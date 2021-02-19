Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. 2,971,224 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75.

