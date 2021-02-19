Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

BIIB stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.32. 39,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,754. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.