Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Swarthmore Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99,822 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.14. 71,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

