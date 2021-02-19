Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Raised by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,364,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $258,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.41. 190,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

