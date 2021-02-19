Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) received a $21.00 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 85,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,692. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

