Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $14.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $592.29. 66,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.47 and a 200 day moving average of $424.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.