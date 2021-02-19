TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.01

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 1540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $714.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

