Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032,666. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.70.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.