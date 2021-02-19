Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

In related news, Director Paul Dykeman acquired 9,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$130,485.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,641,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,974,476.29.

