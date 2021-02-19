Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 456,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,307,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 419,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.31. The stock had a trading volume of 97,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

