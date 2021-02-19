SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.63 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $7.75. 40,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,800. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $925.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

