Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,597,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,160. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

