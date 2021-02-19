Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

ROG traded up $19.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.82.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

