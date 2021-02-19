Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Down 7.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.06. 19,865,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 34,609,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.44.
About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
