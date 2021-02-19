Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Down 7.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.06. 19,865,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 34,609,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

