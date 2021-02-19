UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 6.9%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 10,605,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,100,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $167,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

