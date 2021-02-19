Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Brixmor Property Group Call Options (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 983% compared to the average volume of 214 call options.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

BRX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.