Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Down 6.9%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. 2,191,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,084,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.
About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.
