Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Down 6.9%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. 2,191,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,084,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

