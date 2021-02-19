Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 6.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 16,225,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 89,528,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCGN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

