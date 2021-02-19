Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $145.01 and last traded at $148.83. Approximately 907,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 944,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.05.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

