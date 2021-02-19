SparkPoint (SRK) Hits Market Cap of $64.47 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $64.47 million and $1.55 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

