Balentine LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,742,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 739,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114,542 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $143.71. 494,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.