Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Target Price at $28.20

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Griffon by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 405,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

