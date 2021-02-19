OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 368,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,654. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

