Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 168,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,811. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

