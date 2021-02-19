Hyman Charles D Sells 1,154 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. CSX comprises 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 518,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,573 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,596,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,175. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

