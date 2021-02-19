Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Lessened by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. 2,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

