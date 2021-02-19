Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,034. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

