IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,339 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.01. 109,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,959. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

