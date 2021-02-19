Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

ASPN traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,479. The company has a market cap of $613.67 million, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

