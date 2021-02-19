Bp Plc Sells 80,882 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,444 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80,882 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,387,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 28,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in salesforce.com by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $249.25. 105,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day moving average of $236.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

