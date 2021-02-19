Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 322.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 44,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

