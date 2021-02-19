Unistake (UNISTAKE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.65 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Unistake token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $37.52 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00568138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00086846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00072608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00076182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.95 or 0.00405232 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s total supply is 279,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,944,589 tokens. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

Buying and Selling Unistake

