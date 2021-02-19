Paxos Standard Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $675.54 million and approximately $109.08 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00160001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars.

