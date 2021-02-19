Analyzing Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and DSA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.44 billion 2.25 $327.38 million $4.01 9.37 DSA Financial $5.00 million 3.63 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than DSA Financial.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DSA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hancock Whitney pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and DSA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney -4.01% -1.58% -0.17% DSA Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hancock Whitney and DSA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 2 5 0 2.71 DSA Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.59%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than DSA Financial.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage services, and annuity and life insurance products; trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and treasury management services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 217 full service banking and financial services offices and 288 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About DSA Financial

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

