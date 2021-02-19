366,639 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 366,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 15.7% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,277. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $62.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

