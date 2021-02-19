Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 185,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,577,302 shares of company stock valued at $87,749,850. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

