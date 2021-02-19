Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.50.

HCG traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 93,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. Home Capital Group Inc. has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$32.65.

In other news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$155,480.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

