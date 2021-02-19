First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th.

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

TSE FR traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.22.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$899,500. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,954.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.