MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) PT Raised to C$7.50 at CIBC

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.25. 19,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

