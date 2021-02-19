MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.50.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock traded up C$1.71 on Friday, hitting C$49.37. 91,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.34. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

