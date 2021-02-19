The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 533,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $42.72. 288,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

