AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 2.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 734.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,812. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

