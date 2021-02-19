AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,781. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

