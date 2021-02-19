Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 2,205,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

