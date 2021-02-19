Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after buying an additional 290,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 980.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

