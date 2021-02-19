New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of International Business Machines worth $231,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.29. The company had a trading volume of 137,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

